Man Arrested for Gas Station Robbery also Suspected of Killing Domino’s Worker

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison County Sheriff Randy Tucker announced today that Terrance J. Caldwell was arrested for the armed robbery and shooting Ranjit Singh in the face at Jacso Station in Canton.

Caldwell is the suspect in the murder of 31-year-old Helerica “Latrice” Dortch, the Domino’s Pizza employee who was found deceased earlier this week.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department made the arrest Thursday night around 9:45.

Caldwell is charged with armed robbery, attempted capital murder, possession of a firearm by a felon in relation and shooting at the Jacso Station.

He will be charged with the murder of Helerica “Latrice” Dortch.