

Man arrested for July murder on Sunset Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on Sunset Drive in July 2020.

Robert Thomas, 34, has been charged with murder in the death of Yatcey Estell. Thomas was also charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Investigators said Thomas was located with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

Police said Estell was shot after an argument with Thomas. He later died at the hospital.

