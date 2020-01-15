Man arrested for killing woman on Ilano Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department arrested a 34-year-old man in connection to a deadly shooting in December 2019.

Kenyada Magee was charged with murder in the death of 34-year-old Erika Reed on December 29 on Ilano Drive. The shooting happened around 2:00 a.m.

Investigators said Reed was found shot in the chest inside a car at the intersection of Ilano Drive and Archer Avenue.

Magee was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. Police believe the shooting was domestic related