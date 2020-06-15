Breaking News
Continuing Coronavirus Coverage in Mississippi

Man arrested for making false report during manhunt for Simpson County murder suspect

News
Posted: / Updated:

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Simpson County District Attorney announced a man was charged with making a false report to law enforcement during the manhunt for Joaquin Stevens Blackwell. Blackwell was arrested in connection to the shooting death of Deputy James Blair.

According to authorities, Shawn Tullos contacted law enforcement during the manhunt on Friday. He allegedly told them he had a confrontation with Blackwell.

The false report caused the manhunt to shift to another area.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories