Man arrested for murder on Elizabeth Circle in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested a man in connection to a homicide that happened on Friday, November 6.

Police said Cornell Antonio Miles, 32, of Vicksburg, was arrested Monday, November 9, 2020, for the murder of Atreio Richards, 19. According to investigators, Richards was shot and killed on Elizabeth Circle. They said the shooting was the result of a fight at LD’s Kitchen that occurred on October 6, 2020.

Miles has been charged with one count of first degree murder, and is scheduled to have his initial appearance in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. He will remain in custody until that time.

