Man arrested for shooting 5-year-old daughter in neck in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested for allegedly shooting his five-year-old daughter in the neck in Franklin County. The shooting happened Sunday, April 25.

According to investigators, Samuel Scott, Jr., has been charged with aggravated assault and felony child abuse. They didn’t say what led up to the shooting.

The child was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) for treatment. There’s no word on her condition at this time.

Scott’s bond hearing was set for Tuesday afternoon.