Man arrested for shooting at semi-truck in Yazoo County, says MBI

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) announced a Goodman man was arrested in connection to shots being fired at a semi-truck. The incident happened on Friday, January 15, around 1:00 p.m. on I-55 in Yazoo County.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) and MBI responded to the shooting incident. Investigators said the suspect, 25-year-old Markea C. Simmons, was traveling northbound in a blue Chevrolet. He allegedly fired gunshots into the cab of a semi-truck, which was also traveling northbound on I-55.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured and proceeded to the shoulder of I-55. The Chevrolet Tahoe continued north on I-55.

On Saturday, January 16, 2021, MBI agents arrested Simmons after developing information regarding the case. Simmons was transported to the Yazoo County Correctional Facility where he was charged with Attempted Murder and Drive by Shooting. He currently awaits his initial appearance.