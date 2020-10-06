Man arrested for shooting on Second North St. in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested a man on Saturday for the September 19 shooting on Second North Street.
Investigators said Michael Parker, 36, shot the victim in the left side. The victim’s injury was not life threatening.
Parker appeared in court on Sunday, October 4, on a charge of aggravated assault. He was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury on a $75,000 bond.
