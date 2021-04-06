Man arrested for shooting two inside Vicksburg liquor store

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested the suspect accused of shooting two men inside a liquor store on Monday. The shooting happened inside The Liquor Store on Clay Street.

One man was shot in the abdomen and airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. The second victim was taken to Merit Health River Region and later released.

Police arrested David Mayfield, 28, on Tuesday just after 9:00 a.m. He was charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of attempted aggravated assault.

Mayfield appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. His bond was set at $225,000, and his case was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.