Man arrested for stealing 4-wheelers in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies arrested a man for allegedly stealing eight 4-wheelers in the past two weeks.

Investigators said they received information on Monday about 4-wheelers on Fieldview Drive. They received permission from the property owners to search the area.

Deputies recovered three of the stolen 4-wheelers from the location, and two more were recovered in areas close to the home.

After a further investigation, deputies arrested 22-year-old Lathyn Perkins on two charges of grand larceny. He is being held at the Adams County Jail.

