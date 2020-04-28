Breaking News
Man arrested for stealing UMMC employee’s vehicle

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested for stealing a vehicle from an employee at the University of Mississippi Medical Center on Saturday.

According to a UMMC police report, the employee noticed his keys were missing and that led to the discovery that his vehicle was taken. Investigators said the employee’s bank card and credit cards were also stolen and used used at local gas stations in Jackson.

Surveillance video showed a man taking the vehicle from the UMMC parking garage and exiting on the North end.

On Monday, April 27, Pearl Police conducted a traffic stop on the stolen vehicle. They arrested 31-year-old Martez Williams. Williams was taken to the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond on charges of motor vehicle felony-taking and burglary.

Investigators said the stolen vehicle sustained minor damage to the fender.

