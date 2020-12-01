Man arrested for stealing unmarked Clinton police vehicle

Daler Singh

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton police arrested a man in connection to the theft of an unmarked Clinton Police Department vehicle from a local apartment complex. The incident happened on November 25, 2020.

Investigators said Daler Singh was arrested at the Byram Walgreens on Wednesday evening in possession of the stolen vehicle. He was charged with auto theft.

Singh’s bond was set at $200,000. Authorities said they’re working to get him necessary mental health assistance.

