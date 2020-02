RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - Rankin County First responders went into action when the Pearl River started to flood. The Rankin County Emergency Operations Center established sand bag fill locations on the north and south end of the county as well as in Brandon. Tens of thousands of bags were made available to any citizen that felt they would be effected by high water.

Authorities setup a command post at ChristWay Church on Old Fannin Road. The county’s ambulance service provider, Pafford, brought in additional ambulances with full crews having them stage at the command post along with Reservoir Fire.