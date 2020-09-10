Man arrested for trying to smuggle contraband into Pike County Jail

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested a man on multiple drug charges for trying to smuggle contraband into the county jail. Investigators said Marcus Martin was arrested on September 7, 2020.

Martin has been charged with five counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, three counts of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, malicious mischief over $1,000 (felony), contraband items/possesses in jail (felony), and attempted to introduce contraband to a prisoner (felony).

Deputies said some of the contraband included cell phones, narcotics, and other items. This is an ongoing investigation.

