Man arrested in connection to death of unborn baby in Jackson

UPDATE:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police announced the man who was wanted in connection to the death of an unborn baby was arrested.

Officer Sam Brown said Christopher Thompson was arrested on Wednesday, July 7.

Thompson appeared in court on Thursday. He received a $500,000 on a murder charge and a $500,000 bond for aggravated domestic.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find a man who’s wanted in connection to the death of an unborn baby.

According to Officer Sam Brown, a 21-year-old pregnant woman was dropped off at a local hospital earlier this month. Brown said she had been beaten.

The baby died June 16, and the death was ruled a homicide.

Christopher Thompson (Courtesy: Jackson police)

Brown said police identified Christopher Thompson as the suspect in the case. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.