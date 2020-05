VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Police Department arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened on Friday, May 22, at the Exxon gas station at 1215 Mission 66.

Xavier Kyle Taylor, 25, turned himself in to officers on Sunday, May 24. He was charged with one count of drive-by shooting and one count of aggravated assault.

Taylor is expected to appear in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Tuesday, May 26, for his initial appearance.