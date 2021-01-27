Man arrested in connection to October 2020 homicide outside LD’s Kitchen

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested the suspect wanted for a murder that happened in the parking lot of LD’s Kitchen on October, 6, 2020.

Acting on information, officers executed a warrant at an address on Los Colinas Drive shortly after 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. Inside the residence, they found James Earl Winters, 29, of Vicksburg.

Police said Winters has been on the run from law enforcement since last year, when he allegedly shot and killed Wade Carter, Jr.

Vicksburg police said the Warren County Sheriff’s Office assisted in this investigation.