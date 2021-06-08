Man arrested in connection to recent burglaries in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police arrested a man in connection to recent burglaries in the city. He was also wanted by the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) for absconding.

Officers arrested D’Vonte Leonard, 26, Tuesday morning at a home on Purnell Street. When officers entered the home, they found a Glock 19 Gen 4 .9mm handgun that was reported stolen from a vehicle at the Grand Hotel on June 6.

Police said Leonard has been linked to two other recent burglaries and could face additional charges. He was booked on one charge of burglary of a vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

In light of the recent rash of vehicle burglaries, Chief Joseph Daughtry said neighbors should lock their vehicles and not leave valuables or weapons visible inside the vehicles. If anyone has information on any of the recent burglaries in the Natchez area, please contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-442-5001.