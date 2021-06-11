Man arrested in connection to shooting death of Ocean Springs man

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Holmes County Sheriff Willie March said the man who was wanted for the shooting death of an Ocean Springs man was arrested.

According to March, Montavious Landfair was arrested by U.S. Marshals Friday morning. He was taken into custody in Durant.

Landfair is accused in the shooting death of Kyle Craig. March said Craig was traveling to Holmes County last week to purchase an ATV he saw on Facebook Marketplace. Concerns grew as he family did not hear from him for a while, and they reported him missing to authorities.

Investigators said Craig had a great sum of money on him. They believe the suspects robbed and killed him. His body was found with multiple gunshot wounds along Long Branch Road.

Darius Erving was arrested on Monday in connection to Craig’s death.