BRANDON COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – A man is under arrest in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash.

U.S. Marshals took Gregory Magee into custody. He is charged with leaving the scene of an accident with an injury or death. Michael Crumbly died in the crash, which took place Wednesday night.

Police say the incident took place on Greenfield Circle in Brandon. The car that was believed to have hit Crumbly was found in Jackson.