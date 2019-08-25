Man arrested in deadly hit-and-run

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – McComb Police Officers make an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run involving a vehicle and pedestrian.
The accident happened in the Hollywood Cemetery on Thursday.
Officers said a vehicle struck 39-year-old Rachel Jackson McKnight of Summit, Ms before leaving the scene.
Two passerby discovered the victim and administered CPR on her until authorities arrived.
18-year-old Jalek Barton of Ruth, Ms was later discovered to be the driver and has been arrested in Mccomb.
Barton is charged with with Felony Leaving the Scene of an accident.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol assisted the McComb Police department with the crime scene.
