Man arrested in Humphreys County for luring children into white van

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Humphreys County deputies arrested a man on three counts of child exploitation in Isola, Mississippi.

According to investigators, Maurice Anthony Williams, of Sunflower County, had a white van that he used to solicit kids and one adult for sexual favors. Deputies said the van was equipped with pass locks, entry lock systems and the interior locks were altered.

Williams appeared in court on Monday. A judge set his bond at $50,000. Williams was also placed under a no contact order with anyone in Humphreys County, and he was ordered to not leave the state under bond conditions.

Maurice Anthony Williams/Courtesy: Humphreys Co. Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Humphreys Co. Sheriff’s Office

