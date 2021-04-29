Man arrested in Pearl police chase

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested and charged after a chase in Pearl.

According to police, an officer was conducting a routine traffic stop near Riverwind Drive, that’s when Lazadrian Willis of Jackson allegedly drove off Pearson Road onto I-20 West.

The chase continued to I-55 North where Willis lost control off the car causing it to stop at the Woodrow Wilson exit. A passenger was also in the car and remained there until they were arrested. Willis ran away from the scene, but eventually he was caught and taken into custody after officers found a huge amount of marijuana including scales and plastic bags in the car, along with two guns.

Willis is charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and felony fleeing. He is currently being held in the Rankin County jail. The passenger was released from the police department after being charged with possession of paraphernalia.