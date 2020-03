HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested an individual Thursday for possessing multiple illegal controlled substances.

Jessie Bradley, 43, was arrested in the 1500 block of Country Club Road, just before midnight.

According to HPD, officers seized 15 grams of meth, 7 ecstasy pills, and $2,212.

Bradley was charged with possession of a controlled substance (meth), and possession of a controlled substance (ecstasy).

He was booked into the Forrest County Jail.