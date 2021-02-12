Man arrested on domestic disturbance charges in Madison after 1-year-old injured in crash

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison police arrested a man after a domestic disturbance at the Lowe’s store on Grandview Boulevard just before 7:00 Thursday night.

When officers arrived, they learned a man and a woman exited a vehicle in the parking lot and were arguing. During the argument, the man, who has been identified as 25-year-old Keith Green of Florida, allegedly hit the woman several times.

Police said Green left in the woman’s vehicle with her one-year-old child in the backseat. He allegedly ignored a traffic light when he entered the intersection of Grandview Boulevard and Highway 463. He collided with another vehicle.

When officers arrived at the crash scene, they arrested Green and administered aid to the baby and others involved in the crash. The child was taken to Batson Children’s Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. No one else was injured in the crash.

The woman was treated for her injuries in the Lowe’s parking lot.

Green has been charged with simple domestic assault. He also faces charges of kidnapping and unauthorized taking/possession of a motor vehicle. He is being held in the Madison County Detention Center.