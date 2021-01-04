Man arrested on rape charge in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, Adams County deputies announced a man had been arrested on a rape charge.

Investigators said they received a report of the incident on December 26. A disabled woman told deputies Leon Wesley, 67, tried to rape her when they were left alone the previous day.

After an investigation, deputies arrested Wesley on December 28. He was charged with rape; with intent to ravish. The investigation is on going.

