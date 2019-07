JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson Police say they’re investigating an assault that happened Sunday at the 4500 block of I-55N, near Northside Drive and Frontage Road.

The man assaulted was transported “with serious injuries after being assaulted in a parking lot by an unknown black male,” police say.

The suspect is said to have got away in a dark colored SUV.

The victim’s condition is critical but he has been stablized.

Police know no motive for the attack.