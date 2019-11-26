Man becomes first big winner in state lottery

WIGGINS, Miss. (WJTV)- 65-year-old David Bond of Wiggins is named the lucky winner after winning $2,000 on a scratch-off ticket.

Prior to going deer hunting Monday, Bond went to Jr. Food Mart in Wiggins to purchase supplies and purchased five tickets before heading out… little did he know, the winning numbers were in his possession.

It was not until he arrived home from hunting and sat down at the table with a cup of coffee that he began to scratch his $2 tickets.

“I knew I won,” said Bond. “I went back to the store and let the clerk run it through the machine. The first thing she told me was that I needed to sign the back of this ticket and go to Jackson,” said Bond.

According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC), he is the first big winner for the Mississippi Lottery.

“I called my wife and told her I won $2,000,” he said. “She got so excited. I cannot believe this happened. It’s not the biggest win to hit; but, I think it’s cool to be the first one.”