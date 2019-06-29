Man bites officer and speeds away

Madison Police chased down a man who bit an officer during a traffic stop.

According to police, Brian Baker bit an officer after he was asked about the smell of marijuana coming from his car. He sped off in the direction of Highway 51.

Madison County deputies were able to put out stop sticks on the highway. When Baker hit the area, his tires blew out. He and jumped from the car headed into the woods. Officers tracked him down quickly and arrested the man.

Baker told officers he chewed a bunch of drugs in the car in an effort to get rid of them, he was taken to the hospital as a result. Inside the car, investigators found marijuana, heroin and meth.

Baker was wanted on an outstanding warrant for escaping from the Delta Greenwood Correctional Institute. He is charged with possession, felony fleeing and aggravated assault of an officer.