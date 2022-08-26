RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland police arrested a suspect after a chase into Jackson.

The chase happened on Thursday, August 25 and ended on Northside Drive.

Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said the suspect initially rammed a patrol car and fled. He later crashed his vehicle into a tree and fled into the woods.

Myers said the suspect, 26-year-old Cedric Rodriquez, of Jackson, was tracked by a K9 and was arrested without further incident.

No officers or members of the public were injured during the incident.