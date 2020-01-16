Man caught with 140 pounds of marijuana, three bags of cocaine

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) -On Wednesday, an officer with the Madison Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 55 N near the 108-mile marker in the City of Madison, Mississippi.

According to MPD, the result of the stop was the arrest of Luis Wilfredo Vega and the seizure of 140 pounds of marijuana.

Police say Vega was originally stopped for a traffic violation and during the course of the stop, the officer became suspicious that Vega was involved in criminal activity.

During the investigation, the officer recovered three small bags of cocaine in Vegas’ possession.

Further investigation led to a K9 alert on a large toolbox in the bed of the truck driven by Vega.

Once officers gained entry into the toolbox, several bundles of suspected marijuana were found concealed inside the toolbox that totaled approximately 140 pounds.

Vega was arrested on the scene.

He is currently being held in the Madison County Detention Center pending his initial appearance in the City of Madison Municipal Court on the charge of Trafficking a controlled substance and possession of cocaine along with traffic violations.