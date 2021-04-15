Man charged after shooting on Terry Rd.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A 22-year-old man is charged with aggravated assault after allegedly shooting a 16-year-old girl on Wednesday, April 14.

According to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was flagged down at the intersection of Terry Road near Highway 80 around 4:15 p.m. Inside the car were three people: the driver, the suspect identified as Tony Tyler, and the victim.

The driver reported that the girl had been shot in the upper torso at a nearby business by Tyler.

The shooting happened inside the car and they were attempting to drive to the hospital.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene and the girl was taken to UMMC by AMR in stable condition.

A semi-automatic pistol was recovered from the car and Tyler and the driver, identified as the victim’s mother, were both detained for questioning.

At the time, Tyler claimed the shooting was an accidental discharge. Tyler told deputies he was in the car while he was handling the firearm. After further investigation, HCSO said the facts do not support that claim.

Tyler is currently being held at the Raymond Detention Center.