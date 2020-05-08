1  of  2
Man charged for fatal hit and run: Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, the Hattiesburg Police Department charged an individual for a fatal hit-and-run. The incident happened at J.M. Tatum Industrial Drive and Barnes Avenue intersection around 8:30 pm on May 2, killing an 11-year-old girl and injuring her mom.

After an intensive investigation, 27-year-old James McGowan Jr. turned himself into Hattiesburg Police. He was charged with two counts of leaving the scene of an accident causing death/disfigurement.

Police said McGowan was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

