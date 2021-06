JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a man in connection to a weekend murder.

Investigators said 40-year-old Earnest Guise has been charged with murder in the death of 38-year-old Michael Jones.

The incident happened just before 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 6, following an altercation at a home in the 400 block of Roland Street.

No additional details have been released at this time.