Man charged in deadly hit and run in Madison



MADISON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Madison Police Department has arrested a man responsible for a deadly hit and run while driving under the influence.

Police officers and Madison Fire and Rescue personnel responded to a crash just before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 10 along U.S. Highway 51 and Hoy Road in Madison.

Authorities said information received from witnesses indicated that a 2015 Nissan Altima was stopped southbound on Highway 51 at a traffic signal when a 2014 Toyota Camry struck behind the vehicle while traveling southbound.

The driver of the Camry then fled the scene in his vehicle and was soon arrested by officers on Madison Parkway.

The victim, who has been identified as 58-year-old Betty Simmons Ross of Jackson, later died from her injuries at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

The driver of the second vehicle, Harrison N. Little, 29, of Dallas, appeared in Madison County Municipal Court Thursday for his initial court appearance.

He was charged with aggravated driving under the influence causing death and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries. His bond was set for $500,000.

Little is currently being held at the Madison County Detention Center.