Man charged in stabbing death of 93-year-old mother, stabs her a dozen times

Posted: May 31, 2019 01:34 PM CDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 04:52 PM CDT

BARTLETT, Ill. (AP) - A suburban Chicago man has been charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of his 93-year-old mother.

The DuPage County State's Attorney's office says 64-year-old Edward Mitzelfeld of Bartlett was ordered Friday held on a $5 million bond.

Police found Frances Kelly's body Wednesday afternoon on the kitchen floor of the home she shared with Mitzelfeld. She had been stabbed a dozen times in her back with a kitchen knife.

Police say Mitzelfeld called 911 and was waiting in the front yard of the home when officers arrived.

He is due back in court on Monday where a judge is expected to rule on the state's motion to appoint a clinical psychologist to evaluate Mitzelfeld.

Mitzelfeld did not have an attorney Friday.

