Man charged with 3 counts of sexual battery in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested and charged a man with three counts of sexual battery.

The suspect has been identified as Jonathan Earl Brown, 46. Investigators said the charges against Brown involved three separate female minors.

The incidents are believed to have happened between January 2020 to the present day.

