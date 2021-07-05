Man charged with aggravated assault after shooting at Natchez Walmart

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A man faces multiple charges after a shooting at the Natchez Walmart Saturday night.

According to the Natchez Democrat, a woman was shot multiple times and two officers were injured while trying to arrest Michael Shawn Coon. The woman was taken to a Jackson hospital for treatment.

Investigators said Coon has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a police officer.

The newspaper reported the man who fired the shots is not being held at this time. Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said the shooting appears to be in self defense, but they are still investigating the incident. He said the case will go before a grand jury.

Daughtry said a fight happened between two people in the self-checkout line after the machine did not give 22 cents in change back. A man in line offered to give the other man the change, but the man got irate.

In the parking lot, the man went to his car to get a quarter for the man, according to Daughtry. The incident escalated into a shooting that injured a woman who was with one of the men. Two officers were injured while trying to arrest Coon.

One of the officers was treated at the scene, and the other was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury. There’s no word on the woman’s condition at this time.

Adams County deputies and the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) also responding to the shooting.