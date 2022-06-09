HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT)-A man has been charged with aggravated assault in connection to a shooting on Eastside Avenue.

Police responded to the shooting Wednesday afternoon in the 600 block of the area where they found a man shot in the leg.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police also discovered another individual arrived at the hospital after being shot in the leg.

According to police, they learned both individuals were shooting at each other during an isolated incident.

23-year-old William Jones III, of Hattiesburg has been charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Additional charges are pending for the other individual involved in the shooting.