VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Fire Chief Craig Danczyk said a man has been charged with arson in connection to a camper fire.

The fire happened Monday night in the 4100 block of Washington Street around 11:00. No one was injured during the incident.

Vicksburg police said David Morgan, 40, was charged with one count of second degree arson. He appeared in court on Tuesday, where his bond was set at $40,000. Morgan’s case was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.