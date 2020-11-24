Man charged with attempted murder in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland police arrested a 22-year-old man in connection to a shooting that happened on Sunday, November 22.

According to investigators, officers responded to Madison Park Apartments on Pine Knoll Drive around 12:30 p.m. They received a report of gunshots in the area. A witness told officers they heard up to 10 shots fired from the area of the apartment complex office.

Investigators identified the suspect as Myciah Haralson, 22, and determined the victim was targeted due to his relationship with a female at the complex.

Police said Haralson has a relationship on some level with the female who lives at the complex, and the victim was at the complex to visit her. The victim fled in his vehicle upon seeing Haralson display a weapon. According to investigators, Haralson fired multiple shots into the victim’s fleeing vehicle.

Haralson was arrested on Monday, November 23, in Ridgeland near a relative’s home. He is currently being held at the Madison County Detention Center, awaiting an initial appearance and for his bond to be set. Haralson has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and shooting into a dwelling.

