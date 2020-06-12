Man charged with capital murder after killing Simpson County deputy

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- UPDATE: The suspect captured for killing Simpson County Deputy James Blair has been charged with Capital Murder of a Peace Officer by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

The Simpson County deputy died after being shot by Joaquin Stevens Blackwell Friday, according to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened at a mental health center in Mendenhall.

According to Dave Van, the executive director of Regions 8 Health, Blackwell was in the custody of the sheriff’s department. He was brought to Regions 8 Health for evaluation because his family members were concerned about his mental health. After the evaluation, Blackwell grabbed the deceased deputy’s gun while getting in the car. Then, he shot the deputy and left the scene.

Multiple law enforcement agencies arrested Blackwell Saturday, June 13 around 2 p.m. after a two-day manhunt.

According to MBI, this is an ongoing investigation in an effort to identify any other possible subject or subjects that helped Blackwell initially avoid arrest.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Blue Alert to the public and believe that Blackwell is near Mississippi Highway 149 and the D-Lo area in Simpson County.

He is described as a black male, 22 years old, five feet eight inches tall weighing 175 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Sheriff Mullins said authorities have found two flip flops and an orange top located near the Regions 8 Health facility that belonged to Blackwell.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his location should report to the Simpson Sheriff Office or the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at 855-642-5378.

A $10,000 reward is being offered to anyone who leads to an arrest.

