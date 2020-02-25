Digital First: Man charged with capital murder in death of 82-year-old Jones County woman

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was charged with capital murder in the death of an 82-year-old Jones County woman. Michael Shane Askew appeared in court on Tuesday.

Prosecutors said Askew killed Betty Mize Dickerson at a home on Shady Lane last week. He was arrested in Tennessee. Askew has another felony conviction, with pending charges for child molestation in Jasper County.

During his initial appearance on Tuesday, Askew was declared a flight risk and denied bond. Dickerson’s family said they were pleased with the judge’s decision.

The family said Dickerson is the great-granddaughter of the man who the Town of Mize was named after.

Askew will be held behind bars until his next court appearance.