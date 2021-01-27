Man charged with commercial burglary, resisting arrest in Brandon

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – An Alabama man was arrested for allegedly burglarizing a Brandon business early Wednesday morning.

According to a witness, the suspect refused to leave the premises and was armed with one or more sharp objects, threatening to burn the building down.

Brandon officers responded to the scene of the incident in the 2600 block of U.S. Highway 80. Upon arrival, they made initial contact with the suspect, later identified as 47-year-old Elton Giozos Clark, and tried to convince him to exit the building, which he refused.

After Clark barricaded himself inside, the Brandon Police Special Response Team (SRT) responded to the scene and made entry into the building in order to take Clark into custody.

A knife was recovered from Clark’s possession at the time of his arrest, but no one was injured, according to the Brandon Police Department.

Clark has been charged with commercial burglary and resisting arrest. He is being held at the was Rankin County Jail with a $50,000 bond awaiting to appear in Brandon Municipal Court on February 3, 2021.