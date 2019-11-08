Man charged with felony for dogfighting in Adams County

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV)- Tommie Queen has been convicted in the first felony case under Mississippi’s 2018 strengthened dogfighting statute.

In November 2017, the Adams County Sheriff’s Department responded to an early morning call regarding concerns about barking dogs. After a three-day investigation, authorities seized 54 dogs and arrested Queen with the intent to fight them.

There were 42 pieces of evidence introduced, including 12 to 15-pound chains, medical supplies used to enhance the strength of a fighting dog, and graphic photos of nine of the 54 dogs who were severely injured.

Many had to be euthanized, one with her lower jaw torn off, leaving little but necrotic flesh.

Circuit Court Judge Debbie W. Blackwell preceded over the case Thursday, Nov. 7.

After a two-day trial and four hours of deliberation by the jury, Queen was found guilty of possessing dogs for the intent to train and to fight them. He was convicted on three to nine counts of dogfighting and will serve three, three consecutive terms in prison.

The law now allows a count for each dog involved in a case of fighting dogs, training dogs for fighting, and, or the possession of dogs for fighting.

Justice for Animals Director, Doll Stanley attended the two-day trial. Stanley was instrumental in aiding Senator Bob Dearing in the passage if his 2019 bill increasing the penalties and number of counts that could be charged for dogfighting.