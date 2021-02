WALTHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Walthall County deputies arrested a man on a first degree murder charge. Investigators said they received a call on February 21 about a deceased person on Brandon Bay Church Road in Tylertown.

When deputies arrived at the scene, the victim, Mona James, was pronounced dead. During the ongoing investigation, authorities arrested Keith Penton of Tylertown. He was charged with first degree murder.

Penton will have an initial hearing in Walthall County Justice Court.