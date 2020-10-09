Severe Weather Tools

Man charged with kidnapping and attempted sexual assault in Lauderdale County

News
Jerry Cotton (Courtesy: MBI)

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Bureau of Investigation agents arrested a 58-year-old man for kidnapping and attempted sexual assault.

On October 8, 2020, agents with the MBI Meridian District responded to a complaint on I-59 in Lauderdale County. They arrested Jerry Cotton of Rose Hill.

Cotton was taken to the Lauderdale County Detention Center, where he was charged with kidnapping and attempted sexual assault.

