Man charged with kidnapping and attempted sexual assault in Lauderdale County

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Bureau of Investigation agents arrested a 58-year-old man for kidnapping and attempted sexual assault.
On October 8, 2020, agents with the MBI Meridian District responded to a complaint on I-59 in Lauderdale County. They arrested Jerry Cotton of Rose Hill.
Cotton was taken to the Lauderdale County Detention Center, where he was charged with kidnapping and attempted sexual assault.
