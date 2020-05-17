Man charged with kidnapping, statutory rape in home invasion at Pearlwood Apartments

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV)- UPDATE: Police have charged 46-year-old Keith Lamar Reeder with additional charges following their investigation into a home invasion at Pearlwood Apartments.

Along with attempted crime and burglary, Reeder has now been charged with felonies including kidnapping, statutory rape, sexual battery, and aggravated assault.

There is no word on the condition of the victim at this time. This is a developing story.

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV)- A man is in police custody for a home invasion at a Pearl apartment complex Saturday.

According to Public Information Director Greg Flynn, Pearl police arrested Keith Lamar Reeder, 46, from Brandon, for invading a home at Pearlwood Apartments.

He was taken into custody at the scene. Reeder is currently being held at the Rankin Co. Detention Center.

Authorities say this is an ongoing investigation with additional charges possible.

This is a developing story.