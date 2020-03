JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department arrested a man in connection to the murder of a Jackson firefighter.

40-year-old Terrance Watts is accused of killing 36-year-old Yancey Williams during an armed robbery on Hanging Moss Road late Sunday night.

Investigators said Watts turned himself in to Flora Police on Monday, and he was later transferred into the custody of Jackson Police.

Police believe Watts and Williams are related.