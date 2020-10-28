Man charged with manslaughter after hit-and-run in Wesson

WESSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Wesson police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run on Tuesday, October 27. The crash happened on Highway 51 and Sylvarena Road around 8:00 p.m.

Police said they located two vehicles at the crash site. They believe one vehicle was rear-ended and had three occupants inside. The second vehicle flipped and hit a home at the intersection.

Investigators said the driver of the second vehicle was identified as 21-year-old Matthew Miller Jr. of Wesson. According to police, Miller fled the scene in a vehicle that belonged to a good Samaritan who had stopped to help.

The suspect later crashed the stolen vehicle on Highway 51 and Bahalia Road. When officers arrived, a brief struggled ensued, and Miller was taken into custody.

The three occupants of the first vehicle were transported to a local hospital, where on of the occupants was pronounced deceased.

Miller Jr. was transported to another hospital. Once he is released, police said he will be facing numerous felony charges including manslaughter. The case will be presented to a Copiah County Grand Jury at a later date.

